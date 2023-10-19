Missouri Attorney General secures Franklin County statutory rape conviction

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey obtained a conviction for Statutory Rape in the First Degree against Brett Pendleton of Franklin County in connection to the sexual abuse of his eight-year-old daughter in 2018. Additionally, the defendant was convicted of five counts of Statutory Sodomy in the First Degree, an Attempt to Commit Statutory Sodomy in the First Degree, Child Molestation in the First Degree, Abuse of a Child, and two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance to a Minor. Pendleton faces a minimum of 98 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

“I want Missouri to be the safest state in the nation for children,” said Attorney General Bailey. “As Attorney General, I will work to send sexual predators to prison—and keep them there. I’m proud of the work my office did in this case to do just that.”

Pendleton was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury in January of 2018. The charges stemmed from when, on January 1, 2018, he took his eight-year-old daughter to a motel room, forced her to smoke marijuana and ingest methamphetamine, and proceeded to sexually abuse her for hours. The victim was located at the motel by a family member, who took her to the hospital to report the abuse.

The Washington Police Department was notified and initiated an investigation. Their investigation uncovered evidence that would later corroborate the victim’s account of what happened to her. The victim also suffered numerous injuries to her genitals and anus caused by the abuse she endured. The jury heard testimony from the victim, as well as from many professionals involved in the investigation and her medical treatment. The jury deliberated for one hour before returning their verdict.

The case was tried by assistant attorneys general Tristin M. Estep and Paige K. Wheeler, and the trial team included victim advocate Carrie Boessen and investigator Rob Jauer. Sentencing is scheduled before the Honorable Craig Hellmann on December 1, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. in Franklin County.

On seven counts for which Pendleton was convicted, there is no maximum sentence under the law. On the remaining four counts, he faces up to 85 years. The minimum sentence he can receive is 98 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.