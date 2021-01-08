Missouri 4-H continues the fight against hunger

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Missouri 4-H continues its partnership with Feeding Missouri and the Missouri Farmers Care Drive to Feed Kids.

To date, efforts have raised more than 400,000 meals to feed Missourians. The third annual food drive runs January through April to allow plenty of time for clubs to plan and carry out their activities, says Anne Reeder, 4-H Feeding Missouri coordinator.

During the four-month 2021 campaign, more than 1,600 Missouri 4-H clubs and groups, serving youths ages 5-18, will engage in a friendly service-learning competition to see which county can contribute the most food, cash donations, and volunteer hours, Reeder says. The goal for 2021 is to raise 500,000 meals.

Last year, Webster County 4-H alone raised more than 60,000 meals. “I am so proud of the hard work of the youth and volunteers in Webster County 4-H working towards such outstanding outcomes for the 4-H Feeding Missouri program,” says Janice Weddle, county engagement specialist in 4-H youth development. “They are an awesome group, and Webster County is a better place for having people like them. We are excited to get started with this project again and to do our best to help Missourians.”

Through local food drives, fundraisers and educational events and presentations, 4-H’ers will learn and help raise awareness about hunger and food insecurity in Missouri, where one in five children belong to families that struggle to put enough food on the table, Reeder says. The need is even greater this year with the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Supporting 4-H Feeding Missouri and the Drive to Feed Kids provides you with the opportunity to bring hope to thousands of Missouri communities by providing meals during this difficult time,” said Lupita Fabregas, director of the University of Missouri 4-H Center for Youth Development.

This year, through a donation from Missouri Farmers Care, 4-H clubs can apply for matching mini-grants. These grants will help clubs further their local efforts during the drive.

“We are thrilled Missouri 4-H is partnered with the Missouri Farmers Care Drive to Feed Kids,” said Ashley McCarty, Missouri Farmers Care executive director. “Farmers across the state work 365 days a year to produce abundance from our fields and farms. However, the stark reality is that abundance does not reach all our neighbors’ dinner tables. The Drive to Feed Kids and its partners demonstrate the heart of Missouri agriculture. We can’t wait to see the energy, enthusiasm, and passion Missouri 4-H members pour into 4-H Feeding Missouri and our shared goal of reducing food insecurity.”

For more information about the campaign, matching mini-grants, and how to get involved, visit 4h.missouri.edu and click on the 4-H Feeding Missouri button.

