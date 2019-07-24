Missing brothers vehicle found in Holt, Missouri parking lot

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish reports his office was contacted by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Monday regarding an abandoned vehicle located at a commuter lot in Holt.

The vehicle was determined to be the one driven by two missing brothers from Wisconsin. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office activated a case squad to investigate the disappearance of Nicholas and Justin Diemel on Monday afternoon.

Fish says the Diemels traveled to Missouri for business in Caldwell and Clinton counties. An investigation into the disappearance of the men is ongoing. An update is to be provided Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office’s tips line at 816-632-8477.