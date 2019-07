A fundraiser dinner will be held in Greencastle to go toward the replacement of the community PA system stolen in June.

Pulled pork will be served at the Green Castle Lions Hall August 4th from 11 to 1 o’clock

Attendees can eat and pay what they want with Bingo set to run from 1:30 to 4:30. There will also be a cornhole tournament at the Green Castle City Park August 4th at 1:30.