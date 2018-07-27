Minnesota man driving big rig crashes in southern Iowa on I-35 killing driver

The Iowa State Patrol reports a Minnesota man died as the result of a semi tractor-trailer truck hitting a heavy utility truck in Decatur County, Iowa on Thursday.

Forty-four-year-old David Nickell of Allerton, Iowa drove the utility truck north on Interstate 35 at the one-mile marker pulling a directional arrow sign on a trailer advising drivers to move over into the left lane. The northbound semi-truck, driven by 62-year-old Paul Griebel of Savage, Minnesota, did not move over and struck the trailer and utility truck.

The utility truck spun around 180 degrees and came to a stop facing south in the left lane of the northbound lanes with the big rig entering the east ditch and rolling. The Patrol reports Griebel died at the crash scene, and Emergency Medical Services transported him to a funeral home.

Griebel did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

