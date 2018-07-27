Area highway patrol trooper transfered to new station after promotion

Highway Patrol Troop B Commanding Officer Captain James Wilt has announced the transfer of one officer and the promotion of another in the area, effective August 1st.

Sergeant Daniel Spring is transferring from Chariton and Linn counties to Putnam and Sullivan counties where he will be designated the zone commander. Spring was appointed to the Patrol in June 2003, previously serving Troop H while being stationed in Maryville before transferring to Troop B in Putnam and Sullivan counties.

After his promotion to corporal, Spring was designated the assistant zone commander for Adair and Schuyler counties. Following his promotion to sergeant, he was designated the zone commander of Chariton and Linn counties. Spring is originally from Centerville, Iowa and received his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Corporal Brandon Griffin has been promoted to sergeant and designated the zone commander of Chariton and Linn counties. Griffin was appointed to the Patrol in January 2004 previously serving Troop C for Pike and Lincoln counties before transferring to Troop B to serve Marion and Ralls counties, then promoted to corporal, and designated the assistant zone commander.

Griffin is originally from Palmyra and received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Culver-Stockton College in Canton.

