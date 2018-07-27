Chillicothe City Council to meet Monday evening

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a workshop and its regular meeting at the Chillicothe City Hall Monday evening.

Topics for the 5:30 workshop may include discussion regarding street projects and equipment, radio bids for police and fire, a new phone system, and finance options for upcoming purchases.

The regular city council meeting will start at 6:30 with an agenda that includes proposed ordinances accepting bids for street improvements, a street chip and seal project, and street equipment as well as purchasing radios for the police and fire departments.

Other ordinances on the agenda include one regarding an agreement with Lochner for the final design and bidding services for the airport runway project, one amending the contract with Main Street Chillicothe to include the maintenance of the downtown landscaping, and another amending the city administrator’s duties and powers.

The agenda also includes discussion regarding the purchase of signs dedicating Chillicothe as a Purple Heart City and the intent to seek a Community Development Block Grant, approval to be a member of the Houston-Galveston Area Council procurement service, and an executive session.

