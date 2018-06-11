Milan man falls asleep at the wheel, crashes south of Milan

A resident of Milan was injured late Sunday night in a single vehicle accident five miles south of Milan.

The Highway Patrol reports 39-year-old Yol Bol received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital.

Bol was driving eastbound on Silver Road when he apparently fell asleep, went off the right side of the road, and struck a telephone pole. The multipurpose vehicle, a Nissan Cube, received moderate damage in the 11 o’clock Sunday night accident.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department assisted the highway patrol and authorities note Bol was using a seat belt.

