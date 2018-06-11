18-year-old Chillicothe drowning victim identified

The highway patrol has identified the victim of a weekend drowning at Chillicothe.

The patrol reports the body of 18-year-old Michael Cappell was recovered about 5:15 Sunday evening in the Thompson River, two miles north of the Grand River and two miles west of Chillicothe. Authorities stated Cappell was in the Thompson River Saturday when he entered an area of deep water. The report indicates that Cappell was unable to swim. Cappell was pronounced dead at the scene by Livingston County Deputy Coroner Brooks Macoubrie.

The body was recovered by Highway Patrol Marine Operations Troopers. Assisting several patrol troopers and officers were Livingston County First Responders, Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, diving teams from Trenton and Bethany, as well as Missouri Task Force One K-9.

Chillicothe Emergency Services was dispatched late Saturday afternoon to the Third Street Bottoms at the Thompson River to a report of a person who had drowned. Fire Chief Darrell Wright reported upon arrival, personnel were met by an individual who stated he heard screaming and went down to the river to find two other individuals who stated a person had drowned. Dive teams searched Saturday evening until it became too dark to safely dive. The search was continued Sunday morning with the body discovered in the 5 o’clock hour Sunday evening.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox expressed appreciation to each agency, team, and individuals who helped with the task. He also expressed appreciation those who offered water and food.

