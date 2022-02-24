Milan man facing weapons charge after allegedly threatening to kill a woman

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reports the arrest of a Milan resident on February 23, 2022. The arrest was on a warrant that stemmed from a domestic disturbance investigation by the Milan Police earlier this month.

Twenty-two-year-old Cameron Wayne Bozman has been charged with the felonies of unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting and first-degree stalking. He also has been charged with misdemeanor second-degree property damage. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

Hayes reports the Milan Police responded to the 500 block of North Water Street on February 2. Bozman is accused of being armed with a knife and threatening to kill a woman and her dog. The woman fled to the bedroom with her dog, with Bozman allegedly forcing his way into the room by breaking the door off its hinges.

Bozman fled the scene when the victim called the police.

