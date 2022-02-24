Crowder State Park to host “End of Winter Hike”

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Team members at Crowder State Park invite the public to an end-of-winter hike from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 12.

Participants should meet at the Shelter 3 parking lot for a 3.2-mile guided hike on Tall Oaks Trail.

Park team members will discuss plants, trees, and animals along the trail. Tall Oaks Trail is a diverse trail that allows visitors to traverse a wide variety of the natural communities found throughout the park.

Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy shoes and insect repellent.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Crowder State Park is located west of Trenton on Highway 146. For more information about the event, call 660-359-6473.

