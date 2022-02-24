Harley Hall from Trenton R-IX School District receives Upward Bound scholarship

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College Foundation recently announced Harley Hall, from Humphreys, as the recipient of the Jack N. Young, Mildred M. Young, Noble J. Young, and Myra A. Young Upward Bound Dual Credit Scholarship.

This scholarship for $324 will be used towards her dual credit tuition. Harley will be graduating from Trenton R-IX in the spring of 2022 and plans to pursue a transfer degree from North Central Missouri College with a major in psychology.

Upward Bound at NCMC is 100% funded by the U.S. Department of Education at an annual rate of $297,601.00. Upward Bound assists high school students in preparation for successful college entrance by providing academic instruction and advisement, motivational and study skills, academic and cultural activities, and other support services necessary to give that extra “push” to those interested in completing postsecondary education.

To learn more about the NCMC Upward Bound program, visit the NCMC website, or contact Upward Bound Assistant Director Heather McCollum, at 660-357-6338 or [email protected].

