Mid-America Music Festival team member to speak at Trenton Chamber of Commerce luncheon

A Mid-America Music Festival team member will speak at a Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Andrea McKown will discuss the upcoming festival during the lunch at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton on June 23rd at noon.

The lunch will cost $10 per person.

The deadline to RSVP is June 22nd. RSVP by calling the chamber at 660-359-4324, emailing [email protected], or coming by the office at 1846 East Ninth Street in Trenton.

The Mid-America Music Festival will be held at the Black Silo Winery from July 16th through 18th.

