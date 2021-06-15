Gilman City Fair set to run June 17 through 19

Local News June 15, 2021 KTTN News
Fair
Multiple shows will be held at the Gilman City Fair from June 17th through 19th.

A sheep and goat show will start at the fairgrounds on June 17th at 6 p.m, and a swine show will be held on June 18th at 6 p.m.  June 19th will include a rabbit show at 9:30 in the morning, a beef show at 5 p.m., and a steer show after breeding.

The Gilman City Rebekah Lodge will sponsor children’s games on June 19th at 4 p.m. In addition, Gilman City FFA will hold a barbecue that evening at 5 o’clock to help offset National Convention costs.

The Gilman City Fair Association sponsors the fair.

Tags

