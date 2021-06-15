Gilman City Fair set to run June 17 through 19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Multiple shows will be held at the Gilman City Fair from June 17th through 19th.

A sheep and goat show will start at the fairgrounds on June 17th at 6 p.m, and a swine show will be held on June 18th at 6 p.m. June 19th will include a rabbit show at 9:30 in the morning, a beef show at 5 p.m., and a steer show after breeding.

The Gilman City Rebekah Lodge will sponsor children’s games on June 19th at 4 p.m. In addition, Gilman City FFA will hold a barbecue that evening at 5 o’clock to help offset National Convention costs.

The Gilman City Fair Association sponsors the fair.

Related