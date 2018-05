A Mercer man has been charged in Randolph County with felony possession of a controlled substance.

The Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Ryan Stark in Randolph County Monday morning and accused him of possessing methamphetamine, opioid fentanyl, less than 10 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Online court information shows Stark is being held at the Randolph County Jail. His bond is $15,000 cash, and he is scheduled for arraignment in Randolph County June 4th.

