The Highway Patrol in Sullivan County has accused a Harris man of multiple drug offenses.

The Patrol arrested 23-year-old Jacob Hullinger Tuesday and accused him of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana—prior drug offense, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia—prior drug offense. He is also accused of failure to display valid plates, no insurance, and no seat belt.

Hullinger was transported to the Sullivan County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

