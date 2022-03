Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reports a semi and trailer were taken without permission before the snow began on March 9th.

The semi and trailer were from a farm on Route Y in southern Mercer County. They were recovered on Jet Road the morning of March 10th.

Anyone who saw anything out of the ordinary in the area in that time period is asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

