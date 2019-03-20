Mercer County Route M to close Wednesday and Thursday

Route M in Mercer County will close tomorrow and Thursday for emergency culvert replacements. Local crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close Route M as listed below:

Wednesday, March 20 – Route Z to the Putnam County line, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 21 – where Route W and Route M overlap, between Route M east and Route M west, 8 to 11 a.m.

Thursday, March 21 – between Route W and Route Z, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change. Motorists will need to use an alternate route during these closures.