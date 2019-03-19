Area teams take part in Schuyler County Truman FFA event

FFA judging teams from Green City and Putnam County at Unionville captured two first-place events during the Schuyler County Truman FFA contests held Monday. Schools with one first-place winning team include Newtown-Harris, Milan, and Brookfield.

The Green City team took first place in farm management and FFA knowledge. Putnam County FFA teams placed first in livestock judging and forestry. The Newtown-Harris FFA had a team win first place in dairy foods. Milan’s FFA team took the top honors in horse evaluations. Brookfield had a team tie with Macon County R-4 for first place in the entomology category.

Among other team entries: Milan placed second in dairy foods; Putnam county was second in FFA knowledge, and Brookfield was second in horse evaluations.

The highest ranked individual honors for students include Lily McAlister of Milan first in dairy foods; Mary Watt of Green City was first in farm management; Vanessa Bondy of Putnam County was first in FFA knowledge; Tony Bondy, also of Putnam County won first in forestry, and another Putnam County student, Tori Guffey took first place in horse evaluations.