Mercer County Route M now open: Little Muddy Creek Bridge replacement project complete

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The replacement of the bridge deck on the Little Muddy Creek Bridge on Mercer County Route M is now complete, and the road has reopened to all traffic.

The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to rehabilitate the bridge, located approximately 2.5 miles east of Route 65, near Mercer.

Crews closed the bridge to all traffic on Monday, January 24, 2022, and were able to reopen it late Tuesday afternoon, April 26. The new bridge is six feet wider and up to current standards with all load postings removed.