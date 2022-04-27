Woman pleads guilty to laundering more than $700,000 from Medicare, Medicaid, and private health insurers

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Florida woman pleaded guilty to laundering $735,695 in money stolen from Medicare, Medicaid, and private health insurers as part of a sprawling health care fraud scheme in Miami.

According to court documents, Loyda Triana, 65, of Miami, laundered the fraudulent proceeds of five fraudulent medical supply companies over two years. These companies — BF Distributors Corp, Timely Medical Services Corp., Ortho-Med Solution Inc., Expedited Medical Supplies Corp., and Prime Orthopedic Solutions Corp — were fake medical supply companies that billed Medicare, Medicaid, and private health insurers more than $48 million for medical equipment the companies never actually purchased and never actually provided to any patients. Triana laundered the stolen money by cashing checks issued by these companies and returning the cash, minus a fee, to her co-conspirators. To date, more than 15 individuals have been charged as part of the government’s investigation into this fraud and money laundering scheme.

Triana pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. She is scheduled to be sentenced on May 25 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

