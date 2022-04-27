Lillian DesMarias Youth Library to host Family Pirate Scavenger Hunt

Local News April 27, 2022 KTTN News
Lillian DesMarias Youth Library
The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library in Chillicothe will hold a Family Pirate Scavenger Hunt in May.

Families can pick up a scavenger hunt list from the library, starting May 2nd. They can hunt around Chillicothe businesses for clues and unscramble the clues for a secret pirate message.

Completed entries should be submitted to the youth library by May 31st to be entered into a prize drawing.

Contact the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library at 660-646-0563 for more information on the Family Pirate Scavenger Hunt.

