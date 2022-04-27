Casting Crowns with We Are Messengers to perform August 16 at Missouri State Fair

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Contemporary Christian rock band Casting Crowns with We Are Messengers will take the State Fair Grandstand stage, presented by CFM Insurance, on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Missouri State Fair.

Casting Crowns will bring music from their new album Healer written by lead singer and primary songwriter Mark Hall. The album features the title track, along with other songs including “Scars in Heaven,” “Desert Road,” and “2nd Opinions.”

Acclaimed Irish American band We Are Messengers has captivated audiences across the world. Their album Wholehearted was released in October 2021, featuring songs including “Come What May,” “God You Are,” and “Friend of Sinners.”

This show is the third concert announced for the 2022 Fair joining previously announced Trace Adkins with Lonestar performing on the Fair’s opening day, Aug. 11, and ZZ Top performing on Aug. 17.

Tickets to all State Fair Grandstand concerts will go on sale to the public starting at 9 am, June 28, through Etix. More information about State Fair concerts can be found on the Fair’s website.

The 120th Missouri State Fair-themed “Buckets of Fun,” is Aug. 11-21, 2022, in Sedalia.