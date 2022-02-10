Mercer County reports 3 COVID-related deaths; four health departments report on new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center announces it received a report from the state identifying three additional COVID-19-related deaths that occurred in 2021. That brings the total to 90 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Five COVID-19 cases have been added since February 8th, making that total 3,290. The number of active cases continues to decrease, as it went down by eight to 120.

Three COVID-19-related deaths have been added for Mercer County. An update from the health department shows 17 deaths total. No COVID-19 cases have been added since February 7th, and that total remains at 719. There have been 330 confirmed cases and 389 probable cases. The number of active cases went down by four to seven.

The Harrison County COVID-19 Dashboard indicates four COVID-19 cases were added since February 7th, raising the total to 1,961. As of February 8th, the number of active cases had dropped by one to 14. There had been 1,523 confirmed cases and 438 probable.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms three additional COVID-19 cases since February 8th, raising the total to 1,672. The number of active cases dropped by seven to 11.

