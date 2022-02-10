Federal charges filed against Missouri woman linked to multiple overdose deaths

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

On February 8, 2022, federal charges were filed against Chuny Ann Reed, age 46. Reed is accused of the distribution of crack cocaine (cocaine base) and fentanyl. These charges were a result of an investigation that began after a series of fatal overdoses that occurred at 4451 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri on February 5, 2022.

According to the charging documents, on February 5, 2022, law enforcement was notified about a series of suspected fentanyl-related overdoses that occurred at 4451 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, located within the Eastern District of Missouri. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigators responded to assist the SLMPD with the investigation.

It was determined at least nine victims suffered fentanyl overdoses at 4451 Forest Park Avenue on the day in question. Investigators further determined five of the nine victims died as a result. Agents and detectives developed information that Chuny Reed was distributing crack cocaine on February 5, 2022, from her residence located at 4451 Forest Park Avenue.

Investigators learned that video surveillance footage from inside the apartment complex was available via the SLMPD Real Time Crime Center because the apartment complex is affiliated with the St. Louis Housing Authority. While reviewing the previously mentioned surveillance footage, investigators observed a black male arrive at Reed’s apartment on February 5, 2022. The black male entered Reed’s apartment and stayed for several minutes. He then departed and returned directly to his apartment. Later in the day, this individual was discovered dead inside his apartment from an apparent overdose. At the scene of the overdose death, investigators recovered and seized a crack pipe with trace amounts of a suspected controlled substance inside the pipe. This evidence was taken to the SLMPD Crime Laboratory for analysis on February 6, 2022. Investigators received an analysis report that confirmed the trace substance found on the pipe was a mixture of fentanyl and cocaine base, both Schedule II controlled substances.

On February 7, 2022, a federal search warrant was executed at the residence of Reed, where she was located, and subsequently arrested.

Additional federal charges will be considered upon the completion of the current investigation as well as the investigative and toxicology reports forthcoming from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

