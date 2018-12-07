Mercer County native wins Agriculture Educator Lifetime Achievement Award

A Mercer County native has won the Agriculture Educator Lifetime Achievement Award at the Missouri Livestock Symposium.

University of Missouri Extension writer Duane Dailey of Columbia received the award, which honors an educator making significant contributions to agriculture in northeastern Missouri.

Dailey says he “taught through the media” for 57 years and writes science stories and talks about MU research on forages, cattle, and economics. He shares beef reproduction research to help farmers boost profits and save time and promotes fixed-time artificial insemination.

Dailey wrote economic outlooks from the MU Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute for 30 years, has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism and a master’s degree in extension education. He retired 23 years ago after serving as an extension professor and news director in MU Ag Information.

Dailey is also an award-winning photographer and was a co-director of the Missouri Photo Workshop for 15 years and was inducted into the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame in 2007.