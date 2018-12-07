Volunteers sought to assist area families with free tax assistance

The University of Missouri Extension Office of Grundy County in Trenton is seeking volunteers for the Volunteers in Tax Assistance program.

Community Engagement Specialist in Community and Economic Development Meridith Berry explains that the program provides free tax assistance for low-income families who cannot afford to pay the $50 to $100 it generally takes for someone to prepare taxes.

There is specific training for VITA, which will be held during the day for two or two and a half days. Berry says she and volunteers will probably provide tax services to the eastern part of the region to eight or nine counties, however, the work will be done at North Central Missouri College in Trenton. Work would only involve simple tax returns and there would not be any business or farm taxes.

Everything that has to be figured is plugged into a computer program, which does most of the work.

VITA services are provided to about 300 families in the region each year. If no one volunteers by the end of next week (December 10th to 14th), she will not be able to provide VITA as she is legally not allowed to provide the services by herself.

Those who wish to volunteer should contact Meridith Berry with Grundy County Extension at 357-6580.