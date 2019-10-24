Mercer County Health Department to hold Flu Shot Clinic and Lab Day

The Mercer County Health Department will hold flu shot clinics and lab day in November.

The flu shot clinics will be available for individuals at least six months old at the office in Princeton November 1st from 2 to 4 o’clock and at the American Legion Hall in Mercer from 11 to 1 o’clock.

Health Department Administrator Gina Finney asks participants to bring their insurance cards. An office fee will not apply during the clinics. Flu shots will then be available at the office in Princeton for a $5.00 office fee.

No doctor’s order or appointment is needed for the Mercer County Health Department Lab Day November 15th from 8 to 10 o’clock.

Tests available will include complete blood count (CBC) for $6.50, lipid $18.50, comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) $10.00, thyroid screening (TSH) $10.25, hemoglobin A1C $19.00, and prostate screening (PSA) for men $10.25.

The $5.00 office fee will apply, and participants are asked to bring their insurance cards.

