Livingston County Sheriff reports K-9 officer Zaki wounded in the line of duty

Livingston County Sheriff’s Steve Cox reports K9-Zaki, was injured this month in the line of duty.

Cox says Deputy Leadbetter and K-9 Zaki were summoned to assist the Chillicothe Police with a man who was reportedly wanted on Federal arrest warrants and allegedly in possession of a stolen vehicle. The suspect was located but was not compliant with the officer’s directives. Zaki was given the directive to detain the suspect and as Zaki was running to complete his order, a back leg got caught on something and cut badly.

An officer was directing the suspect at gunpoint to submit to arrest when the suspect began fighting the armed officer. Law Enforcement and Zaki, although wounded, worked together to take the suspect into custody.

Zaki was later treated by a local Veterinarian who used staples to close the wound. Zaki was given one week off duty to recover but returned to full work this week in time for a manhunt that took place in southern Livingston County.

