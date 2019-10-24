Livingston County jury finds man “Guilty” of weapons possession

October 24, 2019
Miguel Torres

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a jury this week found a man guilty of three counts of possession of a weapon in a jail facility and one count of damage to a jail or jail property.

Forty-two-year-old Miguel Torres was acquitted on another count in the trial in Livingston County Circuit Court. The case was a change of venue from Daviess County.

Torres was suspected of committing the crimes during a previous incarceration at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Cox says Torres is being held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail pending a sentencing assessment report and next court appearance.

