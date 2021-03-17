Mega COVID-19 vaccination site in St. Louis announced for Thursday and Friday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson announced that the state will host a Mega Vaccination Site in St. Louis at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park on Thursday, March 25, and Friday, March 26, 2021.

“The additional vaccine doses this Mega Vaccination Site will provide to Region C will continue to alleviate some of the backlog that many local providers are currently facing due to the high demand for vaccines in the St. Louis area,” Governor Parson said. “While supply does not currently allow a vaccine for everyone who wants one and waitlists will continue, this event puts us one step closer to our goal of providing every Missourian the opportunity for a vaccine.”

“It’s welcome news to have a state-run mega vaccination event coming to St. Louis Community College at Forest Park,” City of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said. “These large-scale events are important in our shared fight to end the pandemic and save lives. I will continue to work with Governor Parson and state health officials to bring even more vaccines to the people of the City of St. Louis.”

The Mega Vaccination Site is expected to operate from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday of next week. Up to 3,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine will be administered at this event each day.

Missouri National Guard mass vaccination teams and personnel from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) will partner with the St. Louis City Health Department, St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, numerous volunteers, and other local leaders to make the event possible.

The state is working with the St. Louis City Health Department and using the state’s Vaccine Navigator to identify eligible Missourians in activated phases who have previously registered and are awaiting vaccination.

In Region C, state vaccination teams will also be hosting a series of additional mass vaccination events from March 25 – 27, 2021. Nearly 14,000 Missourians are expected to be vaccinated over the three-day period in the region through state-supported events alone. The dates, times, and locations of next week’s state-supported vaccination events in the St. Louis area, including the Mega Vaccination Site, are listed below.

Region C Vaccination Locations: March 25 -27, 2021

Thursday, March 25

County: St. Charles

Location: Family Arena, 2002 Arena Pkwy., St. Charles, MO 63303

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

County: St. Louis City

Location: St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, 5600 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, March 26

County: St. Louis

Location: Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park, 550 Weidman Rd., St. Louis, MO 63011

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

County: St. Louis City

Location: St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, 5600 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

County: St. Louis

Location: Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park, 550 Weidman Rd., St. Louis, MO 63011

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Further event details and local registration links for the above vaccination events will be posted on MOStopsCOVID.com once they are available. Missourians interested in receiving a vaccine at other state-supported events are encouraged to use the state’s Vaccine Navigator.

