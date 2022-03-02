Master Gardener course to be offered in Kirksville

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Master Gardener course will be offered in Kirksville. Classes will be at the Adair County Extension Center Tuesdays from 9:30 to noon from March 22nd through June 7th. The presentations will also be available on Zoom.

There will also be outdoor, in-person lab classes Thursday mornings from 9 to 11 o’clock on April 14th and 28th and May 12th and 26th. A lab class will be on June 9th from 2 to 4 p.m. The rain date is the next day on that Friday.

The mission of the Missouri Master Gardener Extension Program is “helping others learn to grow.” The program provides horticultural training to individuals who then volunteer their time applying what they learn to help others learn about gardening and environmental education.

An individual must attend a 36-hour classroom core course training to become a master gardener. A master gardener trainee is then required to give 30 hours of volunteer service back to the community in approved Extension activities and have six continuing education hours to become a certified, active master gardener.

March 18th at noon is the deadline to register for the master gardener class in Kirksville from March 22nd through June 7th. Register on the University of Extension website.

