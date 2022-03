Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Green Hills Head Start will hold an enrollment night at its center at 301 West 18th Street in Trenton.

Applications will be accepted for home-based and preschool students at the event on March 18th from 3 to 5 o’clock. Applications will be accepted for prenatal to five years old.

Information needed for each applicant will include income, an insurance card, and a birth certificate.

Call the Green Hills Head Start Trenton Center to schedule an appointment at 660-359-2662.

