Mass COVID vaccination clinic scheduled for Bethany

A mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in Bethany next week by appointment. Residents included in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1 and 2 can receive the first dose of vaccine at the South Harrison High School on March 6th from 8:30 to 5 o’clock.

Eligible individuals can register on the COVID Vaccine Navigator website or by calling 877-435-8411. After signing up for next week’s first dose clinic, registrants will receive an email with scheduling links.

February 27th’s mass vaccination event at the high school in Bethany is for booster shots only for residents who received their first dose on February 9th or 10th.

