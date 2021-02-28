Cost to replace frozen water line to Spickard school to be split equally

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

According to Board of Education President Ruth Ann Shipps, the Spickard Board of Education and the Spickard Board of Aldermen have agreed to share the cost of replacing a water line to the Spickard school.

An existing water line to the school was frozen, resulting in classes being held last Monday at the Christian church, and alternative methods of instruction were held the rest of last week.

Shipps said work to replace the water line was to begin on Sunday, and if students are unable to return to the school building on Monday, classes would be held, beginning Monday, at the Christian church.

The total cost to replace the water line is estimated to be approximately $1000, although Shipps noted the price could be more. With an equal cost-share, the school district’s portion would be approximately $500.

The decision to share the cost of the project was made during a brief meeting on Saturday of the Spickard Board of Education and the Spickard Board of Aldermen.

