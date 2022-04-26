Marceline Train and Car Show kicks off first weekend in May

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Marceline Train and Car Show will be held the first weekend in May. Admission is free to the event at the Walsworth Community Center on May 7th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and May 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The train show will include Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway Disneyland Steam Engine Number 2546, an ATSF caboose, a Santa Fe locomotive walk-through, and working model train layouts. Kids mini train rides and bounce houses will be available.

There will also be Marceline railroad history at the Walt Disney Museum and a railroad art show at the North Missouri Art Center. Private vendors will sell railroad items and gifts can be purchased at Crafts in the Park. A concession stand will be open all day. Proceeds will go to support the Walsworth Community Center.

Activities on May 7th include the Annual Marceline Classic Car Show on Main Street USA. There will be free registration from 9 a.m. to noon.

Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. and will include top 15 trophies, an eye-popper trophy, kid’s choice awards, and the best host car.

There will be participant judging and a 50/50 raffle with Saturday night to include live music at the OK Tavern.

More information on the event can be obtained by contacting Patrick Dorrell at 660-973-7267 or by visiting the Walsworth website.