Two from Princeton formally charged after search of residence by Mercer County Sheriff

Two Princeton residents face charges as the result of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department serving a search warrant in the 200 block of South College Street in Princeton on April 21st.

Twenty-eight-year-old Shelby Bryan Schooler has been charged with felony failure to register as a sex offender and misdemeanor sex offender present or loitering within 500 feet of a school building. No bond is allowed.

Forty-nine-year-old Patricia Margaret Harger has been charged with the felonies of hindering prosecution of a felony and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. Her bond was initially set at $5,000 cash only. She pleaded not guilty on April 25th, and the court modified the conditions of her release, with Harger’s request for an own recognizance bond approved. A counsel status hearing was set for May 3rd.

Probable cause statements from Mercer County Sheriff Jose Lopez say Schooler was hiding in the residence, and Harger allegedly claimed she “forgot” about him being in the residence. A juvenile was present. Lopez notes Schooler said he had been staying in the residence.

Schooler had been non-compliant from Jackson County since November 2021. He was convicted of second-degree child molestation in March and June 2013. The victim was said to be 14 years old at the time.