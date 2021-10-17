Marceline man injured in crash on Route C

A Marceline resident was hurt when the pickup truck he was driving overturned off a lettered road in Macon County.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jason Farris was taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital in Macon with minor injuries.

The accident happened early Saturday four miles south of Bevier on Route C as the northbound pickup went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, overturned, and came to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The pickup was demolished and the patrol reports Farris was not wearing a seat belt.