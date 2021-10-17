Trenton city sales tax receipts up more than 6% for first half of fiscal year

Trenton city sales tax receipts are up more than six percent for general purposes and capital projects and up more than seven percent for parks, fire department needs, and transportation. Those figures are for the first half of this fiscal year, May through October, compared to the same period a year ago.

In dollar figures, the Trenton city sales tax for general purposes has produced nearly $435,000 this fiscal year, the city sales tax for capital projects has generated more than $217.000, the parks tax nearly $204,000, the transportation tax more than $152,000, and the city sales tax for fire department needs has generated nearly $102,000 in the first six months of this fiscal year.

Revenue from the city sales tax for fire department needs began to be received in November of 2016, and since then, it’s produced nearly $885,000 for fire department equipment, training, and services.

Receipts from Trenton’s transportation tax started coming in November of 2017 and since then, the tax has produced more than $1,056,000. The transportation tax, which is to be collected for ten years, is to be used initially for Trenton’s share of the 17th Street Bridge replacement project. After local payments are completed, the transportation tax can be used for other street work in Trenton.

In addition to the city sales tax revenue, Trenton has received more than $11,000 in use tax funds. They started to be received last month.