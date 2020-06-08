Marceline man drowns in farm pond

The Highway Patrol reports a man from Marceline died in a farm pond on Sunday afternoon in rural Linn County.

Twenty-six-year-old Jacob Sprague was found lying face down in the pond, two miles northeast of Laclede. The body was taken to the Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline.

Troopers stated it appears Sprague was suffering from heat exhaustion and had apparently entered the private pond to cool off.

Assistance at the scene of the incident was provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and Linn County Ambulance.

