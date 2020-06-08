Kansas man arrested for attacking officers during protest at Country Club Plaza charged with illegal firearm

A Kansas City, Kansas, man who initially was arrested after throwing water bottles at police officers during protests at the Country Club Plaza was charged in federal court with illegally possessing a firearm.

“Hijacking a peaceful protest by attacking police officers engaged in their duty to protect the public carries significant consequences in this district,” said U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison. “Illegally carrying a loaded handgun to a public demonstration multiplies those consequences with federal penalties. I have no tolerance for anyone who hides behind the lawful exercise of constitutional rights as a cover for their criminal acts. We are working alongside our local law enforcement partners to protect the public and maintain order.”

Matthew E. Madden, 22, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri, with one count of being a drug user in possession of a firearm.

The criminal complaint alleges that Madden, who is a habitual user of or addicted to, marijuana, was in possession of a Glock .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun on June 2, 2020.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, Madden traveled from Kansas City, Kansas, to participate in the protests at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 2. During the protests over the previous five days, police officers who monitored the crowd and participated in crowd control reported some violent protesters threw bottles and rocks at them, causing injury to officers and damage to personal and public property. On Tuesday, law enforcement officers observed Madden throwing water bottles at officers who were providing security in the area of 47th Street and J.C. Nichols Parkway. Later the same evening, officers observed Madden throwing water bottles from the southwest corner of Mill Creek Park (located at 47th Street and J.C. Nichols Parkway).

Police officers approached Madden as he walked away from the crowd and asked him to stop so they could talk to him. Madden immediately ran away through the park, but officers captured him near a tree line on the east side of the park. During the pursuit, an officer saw Madden discard the black fanny pack that he had been previously observed carrying over his shoulder. Officers recovered the fanny pack, which contained a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, another magazine containing an additional 27 rounds of ammunition, and 1.23 grams of marijuana.

