Missouri man sentenced to 14 years in prison for role in methamphetamine conspiracy

An Independence, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Daniel W. Pendergrass, 42, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 14 years and one month in federal prison without parole.

On June 12, 2019, Pendergrass pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Pendergrass was an active participant in a methamphetamine distribution operation that distributed more than 40 kilograms of methamphetamine throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area. He coordinated methamphetamine transactions, distributed methamphetamine to individuals, collected and counted the money received for the methamphetamine, and used his vehicle to distribute methamphetamine. When Pendergrass was arrested, he was in possession of 194 grams of methamphetamine.

Pendergrass is the second defendant to be sentenced in this case. Co-defendant Lynette Marie Roberts, 29, of Gladstone, Missouri, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Moeder. It was investigated by the Jackson County Drug Task Force.

