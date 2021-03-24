Marceline man charged with child abuse and domestic assault

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Marceline man accused of punching a 10-year-old Sunday faces two felony charges in Linn County.

Thirty-one-year-old Patrick Colby Niemeier has been charged with third-degree domestic assault and abuse or neglect of a child, with no sexual contact. An arraignment was scheduled for March 24th.

A probable cause statement from Deputy Dawson Simanton from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office accuses Patrick Niemeier of speaking to Lori Niemeier in a raised tone of voice. The child reportedly told him to stop yelling at the woman, who was said to be Patrick’s mother and the child’s grandmother. Lori told the deputy she could not see Patrick when she heard a smacking sound. The probable cause statement notes the child said Patrick Niemeier used his fist to hit him or her in the arm. Simanton reports he saw pictures of three dime-sized bruises in a line on the child’s arm.

In an interview, Patrick Niemeier allegedly said the child had been “disrespectful.” It was noted he provided several versions of the incident. In some versions, he reportedly admitted to smacking the child, and in others, he said he grabbed the child.

