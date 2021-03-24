Big rig crash on Highway 36 injures Florida man

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Florida man sustained moderate injuries as the result of a semi-truck accident two miles east of Laclede on March 24th.

An ambulance transported passenger 63-year-old Toncho Krastev of Hollywood, Florida to the Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield. No injuries were reported for driver 49-year-old Dennis Deston of Latham, New York.

The semi traveled east on Highway 36 before running off the right side of the road and striking a bridge guard rail. That caused the truck to cross over to the left side of the road and impact the bridge railing. The vehicle then traveled back to the right side of U. S. 36, struck the guard rail, and came to rest on the shoulder. Extensive damage was reported for the semi.

The Patrol notes Deston wore a seat belt, but Krastev did not.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Linn County Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

