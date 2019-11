The Highway Patrol arrested a Marceline man in Saline County Tuesday night on several allegations.

Fifty-seven-year-old Allen Scott is accused of driving while intoxicated, alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, and consumption of an alcoholic beverage while driving.

Scott was transported to the Saline County Jail on a 12-hour hold.

