Maysville man charged with murder makes court appearance on drug-related charges

A Maysville man facing felony charges in Nodaway County of second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse saw a case involving drug-related charges bound over to Division One of Clinton County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning.

Kenneth Wykert was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Arraignment is scheduled in the case on December 3.

A jury trial on the murder and abandonment charges is scheduled to begin in Nodaway County March 30, 2020

Wykert was previously identified as the boyfriend of Leah Dawson of Maysville who went missing June 5th and whose remains were found June 26th.

