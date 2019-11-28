Fire damages house on Norton Street in Trenton

Trenton Fire Chief Brandon Gibler reports a fire caused minor damage to the front porch of a house on Tuesday morning.

The fire was out but still smoldering at 1433 Norton Street when firefighters arrived, as occupant Lance Horton had used a fire extinguisher. Burning contents were removed from the porch, and the burned area was wet down with a hose line to completely extinguish the fire.

The fire department determined a cigarette disposal receptacle ignited due to wind, which caused other contents on the porch to catch fire. No injuries were reported, and the Trenton Fire Department was on scene for about 20 minutes.

The owner of the residence was listed as Gary Black.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares