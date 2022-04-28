Man from Greencastle arrested on Wednesday found to possess controlled substance during booking

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports it assisted the Highway Patrol with the arrest of a Greencastle resident on April 27th on an Adair County no bond warrant. The warrant for 46-year-old James Keith Vanvelzer was on the felonies of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports that Vanvelzer fled his residence into nearby timber upon officers’ arrival. After what was described as a short manhunt, Vanvelzer was located, arrested, and taken to the Adair County Detention Center.

During the booking and processing stage, he was found to be in possession of an apparent controlled substance. Additional charges will be requested. An arrest report from the Patrol accused Vanvelzer of felony possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest by fleeing.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Department reports the issuance of the warrant stemmed from an assault investigation. The investigation revealed an altercation at the Novinger Store on March 16th in which Vanvelzer allegedly assaulted someone with a weapon, causing serious physical injury.