Elisha Gass to serve as Executive Director for Main Street Trenton

The Trenton Downtown Improvement Association announces Elisha Woodson Gass has been selected by the Board of Directors to serve as the Executive Director for Main Street Trenton.

Elisha is a lifelong resident of Trenton and a retired educator from the Trenton R9 school district. Elisha will bring her skills, talents, and an overwhelming passion for her home community to the position ensuring that the positive momentum in Downtown Trenton continues. Elisha will begin her part-time duties on May 17 while former Director, Megan Derry Taul will continue to provide marketing, communication services, and transition support to the organization, temporarily, to ensure that the Main Street events, services, and programming continues seamlessly during the transition period.