Utica man who was coach at Braymer School District appears in court, has bond increased to $250,000

A Utica man accused of sending nude photos and videos to students and having sexual contact with a student while he was a teacher and coach at Braymer C-4 appeared in court on April 28, 2022.

In one Caldwell County case, 29-year-old Zachary Douglas’s bond was raised to $250,000 cash only. Bond was previously set at $25,000 cash only, and he was not to have contact with the alleged victims. That case was continued to May 18th. In that case, Douglas has been charged with one felony count of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15. He was also charged with four misdemeanor counts of furnishing pornographic material or attempting to furnish to a minor and one misdemeanor count of first-degree sexual misconduct.

In another Caldwell County case, no bond was continued for Douglas. That case was also continued to May 18th. In that case, he has been charged with four felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four felony counts of sexual contact with a student, and two felony counts of second-degree statutory sodomy. He also was charged with the misdemeanors of furnishing pornographic material or attempting to furnish to a minor and first-degree sexual misconduct.

Probable cause statements say the alleged incidents occurred from July 2021 to March 2022.